Going Ringside Ep. 25: The trial of Sunny

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In just days, the DUI manslaughter trial of Tamara Sytch, aka “Sunny,” is set to begin in a Volusia County courtroom.

Sytch is accused of DUI manslaughter in the death of a 75-year-old man. This comes following years of criminal charges against Sytch for a variety of reasons, mostly DUI’s. The majority of those convictions were in northeastern states and Sytch did serve extended jail time on more than one occasion.

But none of those cases will bring the potential jail time as what happened in Volusia County last March. That’s when Sytch blew a blood-alcohol level of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit.

Sytch, playing the character “Sunny” in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in the mid-90′s, really laid the groundwork for female performances in the decades beyond. Many consider her the first WWF/WWE “Diva”.

In this episode of “Going Ringside,” host Scott Johnson speaks with a veteran criminal defense lawyer about this case as well as to a mental health expert. They analyze both Sytch’s legal jeopardy as well as what possibly was going on with her with respect to addiction and mental health in recent years.