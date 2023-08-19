Amanda Guthrie found not guilty of most serious charges

Amanda Guthrie is on trial facing manslaughter charges after she says gun discharged, unintentionally killing her daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Late Friday night a Jacksonville jury found Amanda Guthrie not guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child, manslaughter, shooting or throwing deadly missiles, and armed possession of Marijuana.

She was found guilty on neglect by culpable negligence. A sentencing date for that is scheduled to happen on September 21.

Guthrie was on trial for the death of her 14-year-old daughter in 2021. Guthrie said the gun unintentionally discharged when she was taking the gun away from her child who was playing with it at the time.

The defense used a forensic expert who testified that the bullet deflected off the floor and hit Ayva Guthrie in the head.

Prosecutors countered his testimony with what Guthrie is heard saying on the 911 call and challenged what was documented at the scene.

“The jury obviously rejected the State’s arguments and felony charges and determined that this was not manslaughter and not gross and flagrant conduct, but misdemeanor culpable negligence,” said Richard Landes, Amanda Guthrie’s attorney.