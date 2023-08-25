Man sentenced to 12 years for ‘random’ 2022 shooting with AK-47 that left Westside resident dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who officers said had to be subdued by a K-9 and was critically injured after what police described as a “random” shooting that left a Westside resident dead in November 2022 pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Keith Bernard Hubbard, 38, was initially arrested on one count of attempted murder and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

His lawyer filed a notice of insanity defense in May, claiming Hubbard was schizophrenic and delusional. The other charges were dropped and Hubbard pleaded guilty to manslaughter in early August.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

JSO said in November, 911 callers reported gunshots in a wooded area between Wesconnett Boulevard and Pernecia Drive. JSO said a Hubbard, armed with an AK-47, was firing shots, and when a 30-year-old man exited his home on Pernecia Drive to see what the gunfire was about, the resident was shot and killed.

JSO said the shooting was random and did not have a motive. Officers also said the two men did not know each other.

Around the time of the killing, according to JSO, another resident was calling police and lowering his blinds when he made contact with Hubbard, who then fired rounds toward that person’s home, as well. That resident was not hit, JSO said.

Police and K-9 officers arrived at the scene and located Hubbard. JSO said a K-9 engaged Hubbard, who began to fight the dog.

Police attempted to handcuff Hubbard while the K-9 was trying to apprehend him, but he continued to fight. Officers then used a stun gun on Hubbard and he was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody.

Hubbard was hospitalized for weeks after the K-9 severely injured him with a bit to the neck.

No officers were hurt.