Jacksonville leaders take ice-cold dip to raise money for ALS research

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a cool, or shall we say cold, way to raise money: Jacksonville leaders took an icy dip to raise money for the ALS Association.

Government and business leaders took part in the ALS Association’s CEO Soak Tuesday evening, dunking into ice baths in a spinoff of the group’s Ice Bucket Challenge.

Money raised went to the mission to find a cure for ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and to support those battling the illness.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson, the top prosecutor of the 4th Judicial Circuit, said she took part to honor her grandfather, who passed away from ALS.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters took part to honor Jimmy Judge, a beloved Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assistant chief who bravely battled the disease and passed away in January.

“My grandfather passed away from ALS in the late 90′s so this is always a disease I’ve cared about, and obviously Jimmy Judge was a friend of mine too so this is a great cause and hopefully we’ll find a cure for this,” Nelson said.

News4JAX anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci soaked in honor of Sharon Siegel Cohen, an award-winning winning journalist and long-time executive producer at WJXT-TV. She passed away in 2020 after being an advocate for a cure.

Participants continue to raise money for the cause, with the ultimate goal of contributing $75,000 to research and support. As of Wednesday morning, the event had raised $35,000.

No donation is too small (or too big) and contributions are tax-deductible.

