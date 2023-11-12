CSX makes way for ‘rezoovenation’ through $1M donation to support new Jacksonville Zoo train station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is getting support with the ultimate “rezoovenation,” courtesy of a donation made by CSX Corp.

The rail-based freight transportation company announced Wednesday that it was donating $1 million to the zoo to fund the construction of a new CSX Bicentennial Train Station under the “Rezoovenation: The Campaign to Inspire,” which includes several transformational projects.

The train provides a convenient way for visitors to tour the park.

CSX said in a news release that the gift reflects the company’s “longstanding commitment to invest in and serve the community it proudly calls home” as it approaches its 200th-anniversary celebration.

“Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens brings so much life and culture to our local community. We are looking forward to helping them create a lasting legacy in our hometown,” said President and CEO Joe Hinrichs.

The train station upgrade is one of the many planned improvements for the zoo. Although CSX did not release details surrounding the train’s anticipated design, you can view the zoo’s other plans here.

“As we begin to plan celebrations for our own 200th anniversary in 2027, this donation represents our ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and environmentally conscious community,” Hinrichs said. “The new train station will not only enhance the visitor experience but also create a lasting connection between our company and the wonderful residents of Jacksonville.”

The zoo broke ground in October on Manatee River and the new VyStar SkyScrape entrance, which will include an iconic open-air roof structure covering 25,000 square feet and extending 50 feet high. It will also include admissions, guest relations, retail, food and beverage space, a stage, a VIP lounge, meeting spaces, and a full-service catering kitchen.

Once through the SkySkape entrance, visitors will then see the new Manatee River habitat that will connect to four additional treatment pools, providing a total of 330,000 gallons of rehabilitation space.

The train is anticipated to open in fall 2025.

