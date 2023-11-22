‘I’m crying every day’: Sister of 18-year-old found shot in car on Southside mourns brother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old killed on Jacksonville’s Southside came together Tuesday to remember his life.

Buba Kolly and his friend were heading home from a gas station Saturday when they were shot inside a car along Bowden Road near Interstate 95. Kooly died on the scene. His friend was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kolly’s family placed candles and balloons where he was killed.

His sister Mary Brown says their family is in shock.

“He recently just helped me move, and he kept telling me about his goals, graduating high school, getting his diploma and moving on to his next goal which was to serve and be merchant seamen. He could not wait,” Brown said. “We went to the morgue today and they just showed us a picture of our brother. I was in disbelief the whole time they said my brother died,” Brown said.

Brown said the gun violence needs to stop.

“I just want the community to wake up as a community because Jacksonville we have lost so many young lives due to gun violence. This has to stop. Mothers lost their children at a young age. No mother should have to bury their child,” Brown said.

The Kolly family is asking anyone with information about Buba’s death to call JSO or CrimeStoppers.