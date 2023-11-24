Jacksonville Light Boat Parade ready to spread holiday cheer along St. Johns River Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade, a more than 30-year holiday tradition, will return to downtown Saturday night to delight the community.

Whether you watch it from the Northbank or the Southbank, the parade is ready to deliver an amazing spectacle.

At the end of the parade, bridges light up in a fantastic fireworks waterfall. And while Jacksonville is known for its great fireworks displays downtown, the show during the parade is really something to see in person.

But it’s not only the fireworks, because the event before is the real reason people go downtown. The Jacksonville Light Boat Parade showcases boats of all sizes with unique holiday designs and lights.

Plus, there will be a cash prize opportunity during the event.

RELATED | FREE family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

But for some of those who attend, this parade is great way to kick off the holiday season.

“We’ve enjoyed it every year. We’d love to see the lights and our community come out to start off the Christmas events,” Breonnie Jordon said.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. As always, this event is free to the public.

Below is a map that shows the viewing spots.

The route runs from where the USS Orleck is docked to the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Jacksonville Light Boat Parade route (WJXT)

The parade offers a fascinating light show, and the fireworks at the end are worth sticking around for!

If you attend, don’t forget to send us your pictures through SnapJAX at www.news4jax.com/snapjax/