Clay County commissioners will discuss changes – to a roadway that some neighbors say is dangerous

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, Clay County commissioners will discuss changes to a roadway that some neighbors say is dangerous.

Their focus — Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

It’s the same spot where two teens died in a crash last week. The teens hit a tree and went into a retention pond.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they were traveling South on this road just before midnight when they crashed into a tree and flipped.

FHP said a 17-year-old girl was driving and an 18-year-old boy was in the passenger seat. Both died at the scene. FHP is still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Oakleaf Plantation has been the site of several violent crashes. Including a three-vehicle wreck back in January. An infant and eight others were critically injured. Everyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to FHP.

Clay County Commissioners are expected to discuss safety enhancements for Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

It’s not on the agenda, but neighbors told News4JAX that one commissioner is planning to bring it up around the time for public comments.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.