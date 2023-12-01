Dollar General expects to share details in early 2024 on memorial, re-opening after deadly shooting

Memorial for Angela Carr and the two other victims of the racially-motivated shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General store.

Three months after the deadly shooting at a Grand Park Dollar General that took the lives of three people, Dollar General said it expects to share new details about the store and a memorial for the victims in early 2024.

AJ Laguerre Jr., 19, Angela Carr, 52, and Jerrald Gallion, 29, were shot and killed in the racially motivated attack in August.

The store has been closed as renovations are underway. Outside sit three memorials for the victims, adorned with pictures, artificial flowers, and notes whose words have since disappeared in the elements.

After a neighbor shared with News4JAX her hope for a permanent memorial at the site, Dollar General responded by saying, “We are continuing to consider how we might best honor those impacted by the August 26, 2023, tragedy at our Kings Road store and expect to have more details on these efforts as well as store reopening information in early 2024.”