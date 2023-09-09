‘We’re going to remember Jerrald’: Loving father, brother killed in Dollar General shooting to be laid to rest Saturday

The family of Jerrald Gallion will lay him to rest on Saturday to say their final goodbyes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of Jerrald Gallion will lay him to rest on Saturday to say their final goodbyes.

Gallion will be the last of the three victims who were killed in the racially motivated shooting at a Dollar General to be laid to rest as the community came together Friday to pay their respects for all the victims.

A.J. Laguerre Jr. and Angela Carr were honored at separate memorial services Friday.

A viewing service was held Friday for Gallion, who loved ones said will be missed dearly.

His family will always remember how loving he was and plans to keep his name alive.

“We’re gonna remember Jerrald as a loving person that he was, a loving father, brother, son. We’re gonna remember his name. We’re not gonna let that name go in vain,” his sister, Alisa Carey said.

Gallion’s family said it’s a difficult time but are thankful for the community’s support and continue to ask for the support to keep rolling in.

“Oftentimes when tragedies happen a few days, three weeks, everyone goes about their day. We need the community to support stand up against hate, stand up against communities. We want to bring things to our communities, to reach our kids, our children,” Carey said.

Gallion’s funeral will be held tomorrow at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.