‘He showed love’: Youngest victim of racist attack laid to rest as loved ones pay respect, remember his life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The youngest victim of the racially motivated attack that took the lives of three people was laid to rest Friday at the Joshua Christian Faith Center.

In a very emotional morning for many, loved ones gathered to remember the life of A.J. Laguerre, Jr, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at the Dollar General where he worked in New Town.

“He will be missed. I tell you. I will miss him because of his personality he just showed love,” Florine Harris said, who attended the service.

He had just graduated from high school and had dreams of becoming a professional video game streamer before his life was taken.

Harris said Laguerre became a familiar face when she would frequently visit the Dollar General at least once a week.

Donned in purple attire, Laguerre’s family huddled in a circle after the emotional-filled service.

“He was just a mild-mannered kid, you know, just quiet and didn’t bother anybody. He was to himself,” Tonette Phelps, who is Laguerre’s former high school counselor.

Phelps said Laguerre didn’t deserve what happened to him. Harris shared those same sentiments.

“He had such a beautiful personality. He’d say, ‘Shawty, what you want.’ I’d say, ‘I want this up there, but I want this up there.’ He would say, ‘Move back and let me take over,’” said Florine Harris, who attended the service and frequently shopped at the Dollar General.

Harris’ wish for his family is that they know Laugerre is in a better place.

She also said she wanted to let his family know that he made her experience better every time she went into the store.