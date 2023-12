Official Christmas tree lights up James Weldon Johnson Park on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville kicked off the holiday season with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

The tree was lit at 6 p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville.

City Council President Ron Salem will be in charge of flipping the switch and turning on the lights.

The tree will be up all month long.