JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating a crime scene at the Majestic Plaza Apartments.

The scene is on West 36th Street near Moncrief Road. Neighbors told News4Jax they heard gunshots.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.