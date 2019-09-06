Rash of violence as Hurricane Dorian threatened Jacksonville coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There was a rash of violence in the city as Hurricane Dorian moved past Northeast Florida, and in just three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 11 people were shot, one of whom was killed.

As Florida's East Coast prepared for Dorian, violence erupted early Tuesday morning on Gehrig Drive. It would be the first of several shootings.

About three hours later, another shooting was reported on Soutel Drive and Lincoln Court. Another happened at a trailer park.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Kent Jefferson the violence that occurred while the storm threatened the coast is unbelievable.

"It goes to show you people don't care regardless of the circumstances around us," Jefferson said. "We had a major weather crisis that we could've been faced with."

Five more shootings would be reported Wednesday evening through Thursday night. Wednesday night, a man was shot at a gas station and died at a hospital. Then, a shooting near the intersection of West 62nd and Vermillon streets sent four people to a hospital.

On Thursday, three people were shot in three separate shootings. One involved a teenager.

Jefferson said it's concerning to see so much violence, especially during a time when the city was trying to unite and support one another.

"It's a sad commentary when we have to talk about violence during a hurricane," Jefferson said. "The violence here is prevalent and we all need to work together to do something about it."

