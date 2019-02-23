Police: Man shot multiple times at Durkeeville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times and seriously wounded Friday morning in the Durkeeville area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were called just after 8:45 p.m. to a shooting on West 12th Street near Myrtle Avenue North.

Police said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at a home. The man, who was described as being about 40 years old, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no suspect information at this point in the investigation, police said.

As of late Saturday morning, six people had been shot, one fatally, in five separate Jacksonville shootings in a span of 24 hours.

One of those shootings included a double shooting late Friday morning in the Durkeeville neighborhood, near Saturday's shooting. Police said two men were shot about 11:30 a.m. Friday in an exchange of gunfire, which prompted a lockdown at nearby Stanton College Preparatory School.

Anyone with information about the shooting Saturday morning or any other case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

