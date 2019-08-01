Ugly truth: Jacksonville continues to be soaked in violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The specter of violent crime haunting Jacksonville continued in July with another 16 homicides, bringing the total for 2019 to just shy of 100.



In a sobering trend: Only one month this year (March) fell short of double-digit killings.



All but one of July's homicides are being investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as murders. The one exception is a deadly police-involved shooting that has not yet been classified.

One-third of the July murders have led to arrests so far, including a teenager charged with killing a 17-year-old girl and a jail inmate who police said beat his cellmate to death.

Because of JSO's narrow interpretation of Marsy's Law, most of the victims' names have not been released, but at least 13 of the homicides this month involved gun violence.

Four of the homicides reported in July were in ZIP code 32254, bringing the total for that part of town to 10 for the year, tying two other ZIP codes for the second-most in the city -- but still a far cry behind the 18 homicides reported in ZIP code 32209 this year.

News4Jax has worked to find pictures of each of the victims, whenever possible, to put faces with the numbers. We have generated a map, showing the locations of each of the July homicides, along with the name of the victim, when known, the circumstances of the homicide, and a photo of the victim, if one was available. Prior mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

If you know the name of a homicide victim who is not named on our map or have a photo of a victim, please email webteam@wjxt.com and we will update our database.

