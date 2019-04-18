Middle school on lockdown due to shots fired nearby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Northwestern Middle School on West 45th Street was placed on Code Yellow lockdown Thursday afternoon as police responded to reports of gunfire in the area.

Police said there is property damage from the gunfire, but no one was shot.

Video from a News4Jax viewer shows several officers at the school and crime scene tape across a street about one block from the campus. A neighbor said she heard multiple gunshots.

The lockdown status will remain through dismissal and additional police will be on hand during the process.

"All students and staff are safe," said a robocall sent to parents and guardians. "The activity is not related to our school, and all students and staff are safe. The school will dismiss at its normal time. ... There will be school staff present at the school until the last child has been picked up."

Due to the ongoing police activity, a Team Up after-school activity was canceled.

