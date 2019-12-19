Rescued children to be released from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Once missing 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri’ya are expected to return home Thursday. The siblings are currently being held at UF Hospital for observation after the two were rescued from a dilapidated pump house located in the woods near the family’s home.

On Sunday, the children’s father, Bryan Williams said he was preparing to grill in front of the home while his children were outside playing in front him. He said he briefly went inside only to come back out and realize his children were missing. News4Jax spoke to Williams about the ordeal.

““I just want to thank city and everybody who came out to help me look for my kids. It was like something I hope nobody must go through in their life. It was one of the worst experiences I felt as a dad,” he said.

Braxton and Bri’ya were missing for two days before searchers found them, triggering an enormous response from law enforcement and the community.

Prior to being located, there was speculation that the children may have been kidnapped, but after they were found, police said the children wandered away from home. The location where they were found was just a quarter mile away from the family’s home.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact timeline of what happened to the children between the time they were reported missing and the time they were found. Braxton and Bri’ya’s father said he is just thankful to have his children back.

"It was a tough time. It never happened before. I can’t speak on it. It was crazy and I don’t want it to happen again,” he said.

News4Jax will keep you updated on developments if the siblings are released today as expected.