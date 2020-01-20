Moms plan rally at MLK Jr. Parade after violent weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – After a violent weekend in Jacksonville with no less than 6 shootings, a group of moms plans to wear red at the MLK Jr. parade to draw attention to gun violence.

The group, Moms Demand Action plans to march in the parade. A post on their website shows their event will last from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in the North Parking Lots on Bay & Johnson St.

Anyone wanting to join the march is welcome. Organizers ask participants wear red. The group and supporters are meeting at the Prime Osbourne Center and will be shuttled to Lot J where the parade starts.