6 shot in 34-hour span in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six people were shot, two fatally, in just less than 34 hours in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, five separate shootings, including a double shooting, were reported between late Friday morning and Saturday evening across the city.

About 11 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a shooting on Third Street Circle South, off Melson Avenue, in the Paxon neighborhood. Police said a woman was shot inside a house but was outside by the time Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived. The woman was taken to UF Health hospital, where she died. Police said three or four other people were in the home at the time of the shooting and they were all detained for questioning.

Nine hours later, police responded about 8 p.m. Friday to a 911 call about a person shot on Brooklyn Road, just south of Edgewood Avenue West. Police said a man in his 30s died from at least one gunshot wound.

About 11:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a double shooting on McMillan Street, near Kings Road, in the College Gardens neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville. Police said they found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one man was struck in the lower leg and the other was shot in the upper torso. Both men were transported to an area hospital. The Sheriff’s Office said ShotSpotter discovered three gunshots were fired.

The next day, officers responded about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired on Justina Road. Police said they learned a man in his 30s was shot in the leg during a drive-by. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man said he was sitting at the bus stop when a red SUV, possibly a GMC, drove by and shots were fired at him from the vehicle. The man was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Just over five hours later, police were again called about 8:40 p.m. Saturday to a shooting on Justina Road. Police said they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and she was taken to a hospital.

The two shootings Saturday took place within two blocks just north of Merrill Road. It was not immediately clear whether those shootings were related.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been announced in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).