New coronavirus testing sites available for underserved communities in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health released its new schedule of testing sites and locations for coronavirus screenings in underserved communities across the river city.

The next round of testing starts Tuesday at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon. Testing resumes at 1 until 4 p.m.

Wednesday testing starts at the Johnson YMCA on Cleveland Road from 9 a.m. to noon and then 1 to 3:30 in the afternoon. Friday will be at the AGAPE Federal Qualified Health Clinic on King Street from 9 in the morning to noon and then again from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Previous sites had been operations for several weeks in the Durkeeville community and Twin Towers.

Each site is doing 150 tests a day. Anyone who lives in the community can get tested. Results are returned in 3 business days.

Tuesday, April 28

Legends Center

5130 Soutel Dr, Jacksonville9

9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Johnson YMCA

5700 Cleveland Road, Jacksonville

9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1

AGAPE Federal Qualified Health Clinic

120 King Street, Jacksonville

9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Appointments aren't necessary but they are encouraged due to the daily test limit. Seniors have priority and will be tested first.

To make an appointment call (904) 244- 4420.