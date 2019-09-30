Murdered Florida mother of 4 died of blunt force trauma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida mother of four whose body was recently discovered in South Georgia died of blunt force trauma, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The remains of Casei Jones, 32, was found inside her family's van Sept. 15 after her husband was involved in a Brantley County crash. Her children's bodies were found in a neighboring county.

Michael Wayne Jones, Jr., 38, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in his wife's death. He has not yet been charged in the deaths of the children, whose deaths remain under investigation.

Court records show Jones admitted killing his wife during a July 10 dispute at their Summerfield home. He told investigators his wife grabbed a bat, he disarmed her and then struck her with it repeatedly.

Casei Jones and her children – Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1 – were reported missing Sept. 14 after her mother contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The mother's body was found at the scene of a traffic crash along U.S. 301 the next day. Deputies said statements made by her husband led them to the children's bodies in some nearby woods.

Michael Jones is on suicide watch while he remains in custody at the Marion County jail. He is schedule to appear in court Oct. 22 for an arraignment hearing.

