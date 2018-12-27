Recycle your Christmas tree into toy for big cats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lions, tigers and other big cats love playing with trees, so the staff at Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jacksonville suggest that people help both the environment and their furry friends by recycling Christmas trees.

Catty Shack asked that people drop their chemical-free, natural trees at the front gate of the big cat sanctuary at 1860 Starratt Road. They ask that people remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations before donating the tree.

Catty Shack will be accepting Christmas trees through the month of January.

Catty Shack also added Sunday tours for the month of January so people can see how much fun the tigers are having with the recycled Christmas trees.

Catty Shack regular hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with night feedings from 6-8:30 p.m., and Thursday and Sunday day tours from 1-4 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the Catty Shack Ranch, visit www.cattyshack.org.

