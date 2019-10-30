'Professional cuddling' studio opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ever feel like you just need a hug or a good cuddle?

A professional cuddling studio just opened in Jacksonville.

Cozy Up Studio wants to help individuals feel happier through touch.

"Our focus is to help individuals recharge, energize and elevate mood," the website said. "We achieve this by providing a neutral safe space, listening to your concerns and customizing a cuddle plan."

The cuddling is said to help those with depression and anxiety.

Cuddle sessions are booked by appointment only. The studio is located on Old Kings Road South and is open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Here is the breakdown:

First Time Visit: 30 min | $25 - Let's get to know each other followed by 15 minutes of cuddle time.

30 Minutes - 30 min | $40 - Take a break and enjoy a quick cuddle or a relaxing mid-day nap.

45 Minutes | $55 - Unwind a little while.

1 Hour | $70 - Enjoy an hour to refocus through cuddles.

90 Minutes | $110 - Get your Cuddle Cup ready to overflow!

2 hr | $140 - Snuggle in while watching a movie or taking a long nap if you would like.

3 Hours | $200 - Cuddle like you mean it!

Cozy Up Studio

9310 Old Kings Road South, Suite 701, Jacksonville, Florida 32257, United States 904-718-6502

