Volunteers scour neighborhood after 5-year-old disappears from home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two words can strike fear in the heart of any community: missing child.

Dozens of volunteers swarmed the Brentwood neighborhood of Jacksonville on Wednesday after police announced those words, saying 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams had disappeared from her Ivy Street home overnight.

Neighbors, strangers, parents with children the same age -- most of whom have never met Taylor -- showed up to help spread the word with flyers, search bushes and abandoned homes, scour the woods and drive through the streets shouting her name.

PHOTOS: Investigators, volunteers search for missing girl

Among the searchers was the grandmother of Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 and found safe living in South Carolina 18 years later.

Many of the volunteers were visibly emotional and anxious as the hours ticked by without any sign of Taylor. They all said they would do whatever it takes to bring her home safely.

"I would want everybody to be out here trying to help my child," said one man who is a father of nine children. "We've got things going on in our personal lives, but you have to take time to get out here and help our people. This is our community."

Misty Townsend said she came out to help search because the last time she got an Amber Alert in her area, she didn't. It was for Cherish Perrywinkle.

The 8-year-old was found raped and strangled the next morning in a marsh.

"I remember coming home from work that night and hearing the Amber Alert and in my head I said, 'Maybe I should go look around,' and I didn't. Then the next day, it was right down the street where they found her body, and I just always felt like -- not to say that I would have found her or saved her, but I just always felt like, 'What if?'" Townsend said. "So this time, being so close to home, I wanted to make sure I just came out and looked -- because you never know."

Townsend said she's trying to keep herself from thinking negatively.

"Your mind always goes to the worst. I don't want that. I want us to find her and everyone do what they can to help," she said.

Volunteers walked block after block, sometimes stopping to pray.

One woman driving by saw a group on a corner praying, stopped her car and jumped out to join them.

"I didn't even know her. She was a nice lady to stop and pray with all of us," Melissa Henderson said. "That's all we can do is pray."

