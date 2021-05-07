Don’t forget your pets in your family’s emergency preparedness plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday, May 8, is National Animal Preparedness Day.

All the disasters we faced over the last year -- and we’re not just talking about COVID-19 -- are a reminder we need to be prepared, not just for ourselves, but for our pets. There were tornadoes in the Midwest, earthquakes and wildfires across the country and hurricanes in Florida. And hurricane season 2021 begins June 1.

The fact is, our pets are part of our families. They are our four-legged kids. And just like establishing an emergency plan for your human family, you should develop one for your pets as well.

Establish a safe space for your pets. Have a plan with a neighbor or friend to help if you’re not home. Make sure they know where your pet’s emergency supplies are. Give them important phone numbers like local Animal Control, local boarding and their veterinarians.

RELATED: This chew shall pass: How to nip your dog’s gnawing in the bud | Fat cats (and dogs): Obesity can shorten your pet’s life

Ad

Have your pets microchipped, and make sure your information is up to date with the microchip company.

Make sure your pets are crate trained, just in case they have to be boarded in a shelter.

Also, practice traveling with them so they are OK in cars.