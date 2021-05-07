Fat cats (and dogs): Obesity can shorten your pet’s life

Viewers shared their photos of their beloved chubby fur babies with News4Jax, including "120 lbs of big boy," Angus, "our Sweetie girl" and "Kenzie."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We all watch our waistlines, but still, an estimated 70% of adults are overweight or obese. Would it surprise you to know that the stats are almost as bad for our pets?

The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention reports a staggering 56% of dogs and 60% of cats in the U.S. are chunky monkeys. And it’s just as bad for them, as it is for us.

If your pet is carrying too many pounds, it can cause arthritis, diabetes, blood pressure, kidney disease, cancer, heart and respiratory disease.

If that’s not enough to get you to quit feeding your four-legged family members those table scraps, here’s another shocking statistic: Obesity takes almost two years off a dog’s life.

To help your dog lose weight, feed them high-protein, low-fat foods. They produce optimal weight loss because protein and fiber stimulate metabolism.

Eliminating table scraps and treats is important. Feeding green beans and other vegetables is a good alternative to treats.

There are a wide variety of commercial and prescription dog foods available in both canned and kibble that are formulated for weight loss and maintenance. Homemade diets are not recommended because they often lack daily vitamin and mineral requirements.