This chew shall pass: How to nip your dog’s gnawing in the bud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you have a pup that has a gnawing desire to gnaw on everything? Maybe chews away at your furniture? Your expensive pair of shoes? Why, why, why???

Well, there are a number of reasons your pup may be destroying your belongings. Here’s a list of things that veterinarians say may be causing that unwanted chewing:

Puppyhood

Separation Anxiety

Boredom

Instinct

Medical Issues

Now that we have some ideas about the cause, we can work on solutions and resolutions. Here are some tips from the ASPCA to keep your four-legged kids from sinking their teeth into your stuff.

Dog-proof your house: Put valuable objects away until you’re confident that your dog’s chewing behavior is restricted to appropriate items.

Provide your dog with plenty of his own toys and inedible chew bones: Pay attention to the types of toys that keep him chewing for long periods of time and continue to offer those.

Offer your dog some edible things to chew: Bully sticks, pig ears, rawhide bones, pig skin rolls or other natural chews work.

Identify times of the day when your dog is most likely to chew.

Give him a puzzle toy filled with something delicious to divert his attention.

Dog owners have a responsibility in all of this as well. We need to avoid confusing our pets by offering unwanted household items, like old shoes and discarded cushions. It isn’t fair to expect your dog to learn that some shoes are OK to chew and others aren’t.