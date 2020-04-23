Food4Frontline: Riverside hospital workers join the ‘club’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – ﻿Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside health care workers became the latest to benefit from the generosity of News4Jax viewers as part of our Food4Frontline initiative.

Newk’s Eatery delivered club sandwich lunches to the grateful staff at the hospital Thursday.

The campaign is designed to give viewers a way to show their gratitude to those on the front lines through donations, and also gives a much-needed boost to hard-hit small businesses.

Jennifer Morton, vice president of nursing at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, said the staff at the hospital are the most caring and compassionate people you’ll meet.

“When we get these generous donations, it really brings home for us the fact that we are not alone," Morton said. “Even though we may be isolated, we really do feel like we’re a part of the Jacksonville community right now.”

The Food4Frontline campaign is far from over. In the coming days, News4Jax will be visiting more and more hospitals with restaurants to deliver meals provided by your generosity.

