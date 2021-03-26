And the winner of March Gladness is... 🥁

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After four weeks of voting and waiting, we’re ready to crown our first ever March Gladness champion.

And without further ado, the winner is: Michael Murdono, who racked up 240 votes in the championship round of this Positively Jax bracket challenge driven by *your* votes.

We hope your kindness and generosity will inspire others to join the Positively Jax movement and help us share at least 1,000 good deeds happening around town this year.

RELATED: Join the Positively Jax movement | March Gladness voting ends

Ad

If you’ll recall, this enterprising San Pablo Elementary student channeled his love of sewing into making face masks for fellow students and staff at his school in the midst of the pandemic.

He sold the masks for $10 each to raise money for a good cause. When it was all said and done, he raised $2,000 to support local families who were struggling to make ends meet.

Michael Murdono learned how to sew when he turned 8 and decided to make face masks for his classmates. (WJXT)

So congratulations, Michael! Our hats are off to you. Your thoughtfulness and generosity set such a good example for the rest of us to follow. Needless to say, the future looks bright.

A special thank you to those who took part in the Brookview Elementary book drive, our runner-up. This was truly a remarkable story about what people can achieve when they rally behind a common goal.

Ad

We also want to thank all 500 of you who voted in this Positively Jax bracket challenge. None of this would be possible without your participation and support, so we can’t say thank you enough.

P.S. As promised, the first 50 of you who completed your brackets will get free family passes to the Museum of Science and History. Those go out next week, so keep an eye on your mailbox.

Join the Positively Jax movement!

Sign up with Positively Jax and we’ll send you ways to help the Jacksonville community.