March Gladness: Vote for your favorite Positively Jax stories

Over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of sharing some truly inspiring stories through Positively Jax, which highlights the people who make a difference in our community. And now we want to know which story is your favorite.

Introducing March Gladness: a bracket challenge we put together to find out which of our recent Positively Jax stories moved you. This 16-seed bracket will feature four rounds driven by your votes. It’s up to you to decide which of these stories will be crowned our March Gladness champion.

POSITIVELY JAX: Join the movement on PositivelyJax.com

Even though your favorite story might not be featured, we’re confident you’ll find at least one that struck a chord with you, whether it’s the life-saving heroism of a local security guard or a Publix employee who went above and beyond the call of duty for a customer. Others include a teacher who supports students’ families by donating tips from her part-time job as a server and a 12-year-old girl who took the pandemic response into her own hands by launching a coat and mask drive.

Ad

(⬇️ For more about the 16 stories we’ve selected, scroll down past the bracket)

We should mention that these stories have been seeded randomly for a couple of reasons. For one, we feel this was the fairest way to come up with these rankings. Plus, we don’t want to diminish the value of the good deeds done by those who are featured in these stories.

Voting for Round 1 begins on Monday, March 1 at 9 a.m. Round 2 will get underway the following Monday, and so on and so forth until you’ve determined which of these stories is our audience’s favorite.

🎁 Prizes: The first 50 people to fill out their brackets and complete their sign-up forms will be eligible to receive a family ticket to the Museum of Science and History, which admits a family of four. These prizes will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more, read the contest rules.

Ad

Vote in our ‘March Gladness’ bracket (Don’t see it? Click here)

Learn more about these stories

Share your Random Jax of Kindness

Have you done or witnessed a good deed lately? Tell us about it.