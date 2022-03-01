Local middle school robotics team heads to state tournament

Five students from James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School started their own robotics team. They will now get to compete in a state tournament and an international tournament.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of local students is showing others that young people can do anything!

Five students from James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School started their own robotics team.

A student’s mom stepped up to coach the team-- but she didn’t have any computer experience. So the kids stepped up and did everything on their own!

They recently competed in a local event and won, which allowed them to move on to the regionals in Ocala this past weekend.

After dominating again they will now get to compete in a state tournament and an international tournament.