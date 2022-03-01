60º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Positively Jax

Local middle school robotics team heads to state tournament

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School, Duval County
Five students from James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School started their own robotics team. They will now get to compete in a state tournament and an international tournament.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of local students is showing others that young people can do anything!

Five students from James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School started their own robotics team.

A student’s mom stepped up to coach the team-- but she didn’t have any computer experience. So the kids stepped up and did everything on their own!

They recently competed in a local event and won, which allowed them to move on to the regionals in Ocala this past weekend.

After dominating again they will now get to compete in a state tournament and an international tournament.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email