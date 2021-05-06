Art In the Gardens Fest + Flamingo Encounter! | River City Live

Celebrate creativity in all its forms during the Art in the Garden Festival at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. This vibrant, 2-day event is your chance to experience intriguing art, curated music, demonstration classes, and extraordinary living pictures all within our lush gardens.

Stroll through the park enjoying and appreciating interactive art from live sketches and painting, to muralists and chalk drawings. Demonstrations with a focus on sustainability and conservation will be led by our horticulture team and other art and garden experts.

Listen to live music in the open air and shop over 30 vendors. Support local businesses and vendors by bringing home your own art and goods. A unique selection of tasty food and refreshing drinks will also be available for purchase.

Admission is included with daily Zoo tickets. Tickets are limited and must be purchased online, in advance.

Saturday, May 22 & Sunday, May 23

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

To find out more go to jacksonvillezoo.org.