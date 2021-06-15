A Local Filmmaker Creates Movie in Friends Honor | River City Live

Partly Cloudy icon
‘What Goes Around Comes Around’

Local filmmaker, Michael Carter, wrote and directed his first feature film “What Goes Around Comes Around” to tell the story of a world of friends, family, love and treachery.  His unique storytelling style has created a buzz from those who have seen the preview.  One of the stars of the film, Christopher Britton, passed away recently.  Michael hopes this film leaves a legacy in Chris’ memory.  “What Goes Around Comes Around” is set for release in July.

