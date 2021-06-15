A Local Filmmaker Creates Movie in Friends Honor | River City Live

Local filmmaker, Michael Carter, wrote and directed his first feature film “What Goes Around Comes Around” to tell the story of a world of friends, family, love and treachery. His unique storytelling style has created a buzz from those who have seen the preview. One of the stars of the film, Christopher Britton, passed away recently. Michael hopes this film leaves a legacy in Chris’ memory. “What Goes Around Comes Around” is set for release in July.