Jax Best Animal Encounter: The Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens | River City Live

Get ready to roar because Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is your JaxBest winner for best animal encounter.

The zoo, located at the mouth of the Trout River, is approximately 122 acres and has over 2,000 animals and 1,000 plant species in its collection.

The zoo is available for rent for private events such as weddings, receptions, reunions, holiday parties, bar/bat mitzvahs, corporate events, proms and more.

Want to get close to animals? No problem. Go feed the birds and giraffes or touch the stingrays. Want to relax? Take a walk around the botanical gardens. Want to cool off? Head to the splash ground. There is something for everyone.

Don’t forget about Jacksonville Zoo’s IllumiZoo Summer Spectacle! The lit-up display will be set up until Aug. 27. on Friday nights only from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.