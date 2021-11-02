The Jacksonville Fair: Back to the Fun!

Gayle Hart joined us to talk about the Jacksonville Fair. The Fair’s website explains that The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is the largest fair/festival in northeast Florida and is currently ranked 47th in the United States by Amusement Business . The fair has an estimated economic impact on Duval County in excess of $10 million. The impact to the City of Jacksonville through lease revenues, and revenues from parking during the 12 days of the fair is annually in excess of $195,000.

The fair impacts the community in other ways too. Since its inception, the fair has made contributions totaling approximately $3.1 million to charitable and civic organizations. This year marks the 65th Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair and we want you to share in the fun!

For Fair Dates and events visit JacksonvilleFair.com