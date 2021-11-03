Porchfest Returns to Historic Springfield

Porchfest makes a return to Historic Springfield this weekend after a year long hiatus. While attendees can expect the same great neighborhood vibe with plenty of music, food and more...the main focus will be on the east side of the neighborhood. With 25 acts on a number of featured porches from noon to 8pm, the vibe will be engaging and infectious. With the addition of multiple businesses on Main and Pearl Streets, attendees are invited to stay for Porchfest After Dark. Rance made a stop at one of the headline act houses to find out more about this weekend’s activities.