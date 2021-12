Promoter William Davis connected with John Wyche to bring an epic R&B concert to Vystar Memorial Arena. Classic artists including the Isley Brothers, Anthony Hamilton, Monica and Dru Hill will grace the stage and take many back down a musical memory lane. The show also benefits teachers and nurses offering attendees the chance to have a great time to ring in the new year while giving back.

The concert is Dec. 31st at Vystar Memorial Arena. Get tickets at www.ticketmaster.com .