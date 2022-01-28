Gallery 725 presents the Salvador Dali Experience

Dali: The Argillet Collection makes a short stop at Gallery 725 in Jacksonville. It launches today and runs through Feb. 6th. The last living connection to Salvador Dali, Christine Argillet, will be joining the exhibition at scheduled times by satellite to discuss the relationship between her publisher / father, Pierre Argillet and the artist. The exhibition will feature plates and tapestries that have rarely been seen in public. The art is available for purchase, as well. Find out more at gallery725.com