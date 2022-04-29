St Augustine Fashion Week is live again

St. Augustine Fashion Week Mission: To enhance art & culture in the Nation’s Oldest City while cultivating future designers of tomorrow.

Now in their 7th year and 8th season, St. Augustine Fashion Week (STAFW) has established St. Augustine, FL as a presence in the fashion industry, gaining national attention from organizations such as the CFDA. Over the past 7 years, STAFW has worked hard to create a platform for small brand and student designers to showcase their latest collections on our runways and in our films. Further, STAFW is a volunteer-run endeavor!

Their passion for fashion goes beyond our runways, and it is with great excitement that we have established the STAFW Investing in the Future of Fashion Scholarship Fund. Community is important to us, which is why we are focusing our philanthropic efforts on educationally and financially supporting the future of the fashion industry. The Inaugural Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Bartram Trail High School at the conclusion of the 21-22 school year.

Ad

The main runway event of Season 8 will take place at the historic Lightner Museum on Thursday May 5, 2022, with additional events occurring throughout the week. Local, regional, and international designers will be presenting collections, as well as the Emerging Designers/Senior Students from the Bartram Trail High School Fashion Academy.

STAFW has worked hard to create a platform for small brand designers to showcase their latest collections on our runways and in our films, for an unparalleled level of brand exposure. STAFW provides extensive marketing opportunities that helps these local and regional businesses grow, expand, and get noticed. They invite all to join them. Ticket information is available at www.stafashionweek.com