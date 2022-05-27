Stumpy’s Hatchet House opened earlier this month in Springfield, bringing axe-throwing to Main Street. Stuart and Kelly Josberger initially had the idea to start an axe-throwing business in 2015, when splitting wood in their backyard quickly led to throwing axes at log rounds with their friends. The couple were considering starting a business after retirement and began to look more into axe-throwing, realizing no one had yet brought the idea to the US. They soon opened a location in Eatontown, New Jersey – making this the first hatchet house in the United States.

A year after opening, the demand quickly rose for Stumpy’s locations to be opened in other cities. They decided to franchise the business, selling 30 units and opening their 31st location in Jacksonville, Florida. With the inland waterways and the friendly, welcoming business community in Springfield, the Josenbergers knew Jacksonville would be a great spot for Stumpy’s.

Ad

While throwing hatchets at Stumpy’s, guests are welcome to purchase alcohol, which often turns some heads. However, Kelly, a former elementary school principal, says safety has been a priority for them and they’ve found that guests have no problem following the rules. Axe-throwing can be fun for everyone. The hatchets are only about a pound and a half (even a 93-year-old woman has made a bullseye).

Stumpy’s is open Wednesday through Thursday from 4-10 PM, Friday from 4-11 PM, Saturday from 2-11 PM, and Sunday from 2-8 PM. All guests must be 18 or over or have signed parental consent. Prices for throwing range from $25-40 per person, or $15 for non-throwers. The Jacksonville location features 7 throwing pits, A/C, beer and wine, games, and a snack bar. Stumpy’s encourages companies to bring their team out for a fun teambuilding exercise, giving everyone the opportunity to learn a new skill together. Keep up with Stumpy’s by following @stumpysjax on Instagram and Facebook.

Ad

For more information about Stumpy’s Hatchet House, please visit stumpyshh.com/jacksonvillefl/ or their location at 1719 North Main Street.