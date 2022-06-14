Why local honey is so important

Danielle Brooks loves drinking tea, especially with honey. One day she thought how awesome it would be to have her own hive to harvest from; so she started researching bees and how to keep them. After checking out every book in the library on the subject, she decided to jump in with both feet.

What started with one beehive quickly turned into a full scale business. The mission of Honey Truck is to educate others about honey bees, native pollinators, and ways we can help conserve their habitats.

Danielle now maintains multiple hives all over the city of St. Augustine, as well as partnering with other small scale beekeepers across the state. She is a Master Beekeeper through the University of Florida’s Master Beekeeper Program and is an active member of the St. Johns County Beekeepers Association. Danielle is also a Certified Honey Judge and has won multiple awards for her honey in competitions across the state of Florida. She lives in St. Augustine with her husband, Rich, two kids, and cat.

Learn more here: honeytruck.com