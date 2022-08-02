Beautiful, custom jewelry at Anchor Boutique

Anchor Boutique is a fine jewelry store located in the Nation’s oldest city, St. Augustine, Florida, and home to the principal designer at Laurel Baker Rings. After receiving a Fine Arts Degree from the University of Florida, she studied stone cutting, metalsmithing and worked with her father in his jewelry shop to perfect her skills. She started this business because it was a natural next step after several years of making jewelry and traveling to places like New York City, for designer shows. The shop gives Lauren an incredible challenge every day, but a challenge she thoroughly enjoys and embraces. Lauren shares, “My shop feels like a living, breathing thing to me. I have customers new and old from around the world walking through the doors daily and I have to work constantly to provide the best customer service to all of my walk-in clients while also maintaining my signature retail experience with a large selection of one-of-a-kind jewelry, as well as giving the one-on-one attention to couples who deserve a custom engagement ring experience that they will remember for a lifetime.”

