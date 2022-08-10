Mental Wellness Wednesday | How to conquer the fear of failure

Psychologists talk about the 4 horsemen of Failure. Fear of Failure is one of them. As school is starting up, fear of failure may be one of the concerns your child has.

Here is a research-based tip to manage your fear of failure.

1. Be defensive

Imagine the worst-case scenario. Now imagine what you would do. WHY this works? Researchers called this idea “defensive pessimism - be an effective motivator when we are faced with a sense of worry because it prompts us to take action

2. Write about a stressful event

Take 15 mins each day for 4 days to write what your stress. WHY this works? In over 200 studies, expressive writing has been found to reduce physiological stress and boosts your immune system.

3. Wash your hands, after a fail

WHY this works? Washing your hands after a failed task can switch your brain to feel more positive about that task. Researchers suggest that it works because it is like “washing away” negative feelings.

Ad

To learn more about Dr. Tracy Alloway you can head to tracyalloway.com.