Comedian A-Train, Duval’s favorite funny man and host of the largest and longest-running ultimate night of entertainment, A-Train Live! The Experience, is back August 26th with Birthday Celebration Edition featuring Comedienne Dominiqe (Black Jesus, Chapelle Show, Last Comic Standing), Eric Carter Band, other special guests, hosted by Gene Dot Com. Comedian A-Train has been seen on Funny Not Famous and Season 6 of Braxton Family Values, and has traveled with and opened for Original King of Comedy D. L. Hughley, Bill Bellamy, and more. He can be seen headlining all over the country.

Tickets are available at www.comedianatrain.com