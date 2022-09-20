Trending Tuesday | Gypset & Pearl Boutique

Today on River City Live we are joined by Kelly Plewniak-, Owner of Gypset and Pearl- Curated Lifestyle Boutique. She shares, “You know when women want unique pieces from across the globe, and they desire one of a kind curated styles? To save these fine women the time from having to source for themselves, Gypset and Pearl curates brands from Australia, Positano, Bali and many more. We carry Trudon which is the world’s oldest candle maker and the only candle of Versaille. We source brands that are ethical, sustainable, and positively marvelous.”