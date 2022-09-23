Customized, fine jewelry in St. Augustine

Anchor Boutique, is a fine jewelry store located in the Nation’s oldest city, St. Augustine, Florida, and today we meet the principal designer at Laurel Baker Rings. After receiving a Fine Arts Degree from the University of Florida, she studied stone cutting, metalsmithing and worked with my father in his jewelry shop to perfect her skills. She started this business because it was a natural next step after several years of making jewelry and traveling to places like New York City, for designer shows.

Anchor gives her an incredible challenge every day, but a challenge she thoroughly enjoys and embraces. The shop feels like a living, breathing thing to Laurel. She has customers new and old from around the world walking through the doors daily and she has to work constantly to provide the best customer service to all walk-in clients while also maintaining her signature retail experience with a large selection of one-of-a-kind jewelry, as well as giving the one-on-one attention to couples who deserve a custom engagement ring experience that they will remember for a lifetime.