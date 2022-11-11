Unique gifts for early holiday shopping

Black Friday is two weeks away but if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, Anne Roy shares some unique items.

Dugout Mugs™ are baseball bat drinking mugs. Made from the top of a bat, the mugs were created for one reason, and one reason ONLY… Give baseball fans, baseball players, and baseball parents a new & awesome way to enjoy the game they love so much! Dugoutmugs.com

Bring your memories & tunes to life and make them last a lifetime with a Custom Album frame. Each cover is 8x10 and made from a high-quality acrylic that looks and feels just like glass and is far more resistant to damage. Glassalbums.com

Good Karma gemstone jewelry is created with quality gemstone beads, slice stones, charms and stretch cording. Each bracelet is handmade in the USA with attention to detail, quality and style. goodkarmabraceletco.com

The Desert Fox phone holder is a fully adjustable phone holder for golf carts. It straps to the frame of the golf cart and keeps your phone safe and at your fingertips. Your phone will slide in and out effortlessly for quick access. Desertfoxgolf.com

Well Told has a huge catalog of personalized drinkware, accessories, and gifts. You can buy a ready-made product or customize with their easy online interface. Orders are beautifully crafted and ship in 1-3 days. Welltolddesign.com