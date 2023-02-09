Minds of the Future Academy Gala

Minds of the Future Foundation (MOTF) is hosting their 2nd Inaugural Black-Tie Gala and dinner on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Jessie Ball Dupont Center Great Hall. Funds raised at this event provide scholarship assistance for children, support individual class needs and for expanding MOTF STEM programming through coding, gaming and robotics activities.

Minds of the Future Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit STEM private elementary school, serving VPK-2nd grade. Minds of the Future Foundation develops confident, creative, and engaging learners who are preparing to be leaders in a sustainable world. The Foundation was founded in 2015 by Dr. Cynthia Smith, who has over 15 years in K-12 public education. Dr. Smith is determined, passionate, and a forward-thinking leader that believes in all children. www.mindsofthefutureacademy.com