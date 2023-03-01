Paws-ing for pets | Meet Cupid

Cupid is a 5 year old large mixed-breed dog who lives up to his name – this guy is all love! Cupid loves to meet new people, get pets and give kisses. Cupid is one of our Dog Day Out Adventure Dogs, and has received glowing feedback from his adventure partners! They all say that Cupid is polite, good in the car, and happy-go-lucky. Cupid is also a Dolly’s Dream Dog! His sponsored adoption includes his adoption fee, leash, collar, and a 6 month supply of heartworm prevention. Dolly’s Dream supports the adoption of blocky-headed dogs who can often be overlooked in the shelter. JHS’s partnership with organizations like Dolly’s Dream goes hand-in-hand with our mission of providing care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.